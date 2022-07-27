Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Prof Paul Wainaina/FILE

Kenya

Labour Court suspends sacking of Kenyatta University VC Wainaina

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court has reinstated sacked Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Paul Wainaina pending the hearing and determination of a case challenging his removal.

In his ruling, justice Jacob Gakeri further directed that the position should not be declared vacant, nor his salary revoked.

In his petition, Wainaina was seeking among other things that the court bars the advertisement or appointment of any other person to the post of Vice -Chancellor at the University.

‘Pending the hearing and determination of this application inter-partes, this honorable court be pleased to issue a temporary order staying any or further disciplinary proceedings against the petitioner as may be initiated by the respondents,” his suit papers stated.  

In two letters dated July 4 and July 7, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua directed Wainaina to surrender the title for Kenyatta University LR No. 1102/26 to allow the Ministry of Lands and Planning to take part of the land as directed by the Cabinet.

Wainaina however refused and was subsequently suspended, and the university’s council dissolved.

In a bid to prevent his dismissal, Wainaina through his lawyer Manwa Hosea, asked the Employment and Labour Relations Court to bar the enforcement of Kinyua’s orders, arguing that sacking a vice-chancellor is a preserve of the university council.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had expressed displeasure against “individuals” whom he accused of delaying the construction of a World Health Organisation (WHO) regional and sub-global emergency operations and logistics hub on the land.

Speaking at KU hospital earlier this month, President Kenyatta cited a tussle regarding the ownership of the land on which the hub will be set up.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said that the last weeks of his 10-year tenure would be dedicated to solving the dispute “swiftly and effectively.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

First batch of Presidential ballot papers to arrive at JKIA

NARIOBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Wednesday set to receive the first batch of the presidential...

49 mins ago

August Elections

Azimio shifts venue of final rally to Kasarani after dropping Nyayo stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has announced that their final Nairobi rally...

57 mins ago

August Elections

President Kenyatta discusses country’s political choices with Nakuru leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday evening met a cross-section of leaders from Rift Valley Region at State House, Nakuru...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Stop Politicizing Naivasha Special Economic Zone, President Kenyatta Tells Politicians

MAI-MAHIU, Kenya, Jul 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has told politicians not to politicize the Naivasha Special Economic Zone (SEZ) that has the potential...

13 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

There’s only one plan in this election, the other side has sketches: Ruto

UDA presidential candidate William Ruto said his chief rival, Azimio's Raila Odinga, lacks a plan adding he was a project of pro-establishment individuals keen...

13 hours ago

August Elections

Raila skipped Presidential debate because he has no plan for Kenyans – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Deputy President William Ruto now says that his closet political rival Raila Odinga skipped the Presidential debate because he...

13 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

I will deliver on the two-thirds requirement within a year: Ruto

Ruto who spoke during the presidential debate on Tuesday said he had assembled legal experts to propose policy interventions that may not necessarily require...

14 hours ago

Top stories

PHOTO Gallery: Presidential Debate

Here is a collection of photos from the July 26, 2022 presidential debate held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) in Kenya’s...

14 hours ago