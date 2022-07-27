Kyuna Neighbours Association protests irregular development projects

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 27 – The Kyuna Neighbours Association (KNA) now wants the government to stop irregular approvals of buildings in the area.

KNA said it was concerned with it termed as “blatant irregular and unlawful licensing, approval of developments” in areas around Kyuna and Westlands.

In a statement, the association said some of the approvals were against city by-laws, the physical planning and Land Planning Act, Fair Administrative actions and the Environmental management and Coordination act.

The protest puts key state organisations like the Kenya urban Roads Authority (KURA), National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) among others on notice.

It said it has already written a letter to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to undertake an investigation.

“We have variously lodged complaints against the unrestrained irregularly procured approvals for the change of user and architectural design for properties situated in the Kyuna area along Kyuna/ Shanzu Road,” said Wilfred Lusi, KNA’s lawyer in a letter to the EACC.

The letter is copied to the Inspector General of Police and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

“We note irregular approvals continue to be issued constraining KNA to expend huge resources which it does not have, to challenge the licences,” it said.

A recent tribunal on the strength of revocation by NMS stopped the development of a petrol station, office blocks as well as the construction of apartments in the area.

Shanzu retreat Ltd also known as Sopa Town Houses, Dhiren’s Spa and salon and Maar Petroleum suffered the brunt of the irregular approvals after their investments were stopped.