Koome says all pending election cases to be concluded by Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 — Cheif Justice Martha Koome has given a commitment that all pending election cases before various courts will be concluded by Friday.

Koome made the declaration following a meeting with Judiciary Leadership Team on Monday.

The declaration by the CJ comes days after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said it may be forced to suspend elections in areas with pending court cases.

The Commission’s Chairman Wafula Chebukati pointed out that delay in finalizing the 31 dispute cases pending in courts might affect critical processes which will in turn compromise the conduct of the exercise.

“If for any reason they are not finalized in good time then as a commission we cannot wait forever. We shall be forced to suspend the elections in those areas where decisions are made that affect the printing of ballot papers,” he stated.

Chebukati emphasized that Kenyans must go to the ballot come August 9th as the commission has already embarked on printing ballot papers.

The Commission embarked on printing the ballot papers on July 1 with the first batch of ballots containing 128 pallets arriving in the country on July 7.

IEBC has also commenced logistical arrangements such as transporting general election materials from the headquarters to the County and Constituency offices.

Petitions challenging the clearance of UDA Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja and Wiper Mombasa Gubernatorial candidate Mike Mbuvi Sonko are among the high profile cases pending in court.