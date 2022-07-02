Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) and his Deputy William Ruto (left).

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kila siku ng’we ng’we ng’we….Uhuru takes on Ruto over daily attacks of govt

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, July 2 – Deputy President William Ruto was on the receiving end Saturday, with his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta saying he has moral authority to lecture the government on perceived failures.

President Kenyatta said instead of persistent attacks, Ruto should explain to Kenyans why he did not delivery on the promises he is now giving Kenyans as contained in his manifesto.’

“And that is I am always suprised when I see others, kila siku ng’we ng’we ng’we,” Kenyatta said in an apparent reference to his Deputy Ruto who is among four presidential candidates seeking to succeed him after the August 9 elections.

“Someone who has been given a task to serve the country, instead of performing his role, he is just busy making noise here and there,” he said.

He said the DP has been criticising the government and giving Kenyans empty promises on what he intends to do if he wins the August election to succeed his boss who is preparing to exit after serving for the second and final term.

Speaking Saturday when he presided over this year’s International Co-operative Day christened “Ushirika Day” in Kenya at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, President Kenyatta expressed regret over the remarks by his Deputy saying he failed to perform his duties while working for the government.

“I am really saddened when I see some people ever complaining about the failures of the government.

DP Ruto has been critical of the performance of the Jubilee administration of which he has been part of after parting ways with President Kenyatta.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“All we are hearing is we will do this and that, why didn’t you do it while you were in a similar position,” Uhuru said in refer to Ruto’s manifesto.

The Head of State defended Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya over his transformation of the agricultural sector saying Ruto failed to perform while he served in the same docket.

President Kenyatta said that no one should blame him for the failures of the government urging Kenyans to “think very hard” before electing leaders as the country heads to the polls.

Ruto is among four presidential candidates cleared bt the electoral commission for the August 9 election.

His main competitor is Raila Odinga who is vying on an Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto defends Kenya Kwanza ‘Plan’ amid criticism

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 2- Deputy President William Ruto has defended the Kenya Kwanza manifesto, saying it is the best for the people of Kenya...

40 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

FACT CHECK: Makau Mutua lied that DP Ruto’s manifesto does not address corruption

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – A day after Deputy President William Ruto launched his manifesto for the Kenya Kwanza coalition ahead of the August...

9 hours ago

August Elections

Azimio-One Kenya pokes holes into Kenya Kwanza manifesto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1- Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has poured cold water on the recently launched Kenya...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto vows to end KEMSA monopoly through stakeholder-run procurement

The Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate said reforms were necessary to bring down the cost of healthcare.

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We are going to develop a turn around strategy for Kenya Airways within two years – DP Ruto

2 days ago

August Elections

I have no problem with IEBC staff as long as they are competitively recruited – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated that he trusts anyone working at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)...

3 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I have no problem with IEBC staff so long as they are competitively recruited – DP Ruto

3 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Greek-based IEBC contractor to print ballot papers in Athens, designated backup printer in Romania

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday said the Greek firm known as Inform P Lykos had sufficient contingency plans to deliver...

3 days ago