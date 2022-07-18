Kidero pledges to set up fish processing plant in Homa Bay

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Jul 18 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has pledged that, if elected for the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat, he would set up a fish processing company in Suba area.

He noted that fishermen and fish mongers were not getting good returns from fishing activity due to lack of a processing plant and exploitation by middlemen who buy fish from them at a throw away prices.

Kidero who is vying for Homa Bay gubernatorial seat urged the Abasuba community, who live on islands and depend on fishing as a source of their livelihood, to rally behind him as he would improve their living standards through the fish processing plant.

The islands include Mfangano, Kibuogi, Ring’iti, Remba, Kiwa and Rusinga.

Sindo Gate-Way Beach management Secretary Lawrence Otieno said the local economy will improve if they get fish processing industries.

Speaking Sunday after being endorsed by Suba Council of elders in Sindo town, Kidero pledged to woo investors to establish fish processing industries in the region.

He expressed concerns that fishermen in Homa Bay County do not get the value from fishing because of lack of coolers and processing plants.

“Homa Bay County is one of the biggest fish producers but unfortunately, our fishermen don’t get the value for their sweat. I will use my networks to bring investors and establish fish

processing industries,” Kidero said.

He said fish processing industries would enable fishermen to sell fish at better prices through value addition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The only fish processing industry in the county collapsed in 2009. Many youths also lost jobs after the collapse.

“We must bring back job opportunities to the people through establishment of industries. This will also have a spiral effect on the local economy,” Kidero added.

On the health sector, Kidero said he would increase bed capacity in local hospitals and equip them with drugs to enable residents to get better services.

“We are also going to boost agriculture by empowering farmers to produce and market produce at competitive prices,” Kidero said.

The Abasuba community council of elders led by Vice Chairman Peter Odede and the meeting convener Opiata Ogada threw their weight behind Kidero saying they agreed to support Kidero after scrutinizing his manifesto.

They expressed concerns that Abasuba is one of the marginalized communities in Kenya.

“The support we are going to give Kidero will be reciprocated by development. We have signed a memorandum of understanding with him,” Odede said as he led the elders in calling for peace during campaigns.