Kenyans to participate in Presidential Debate through WhatsApp, Email, SMS

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7 – Kenyans will now be able to participate fully in the presidential debate set for this month through social media platforms opened by the Presidential debate team.

They will be able to post their questions via WhatsApp, Email and SMS code on gubernatorial, deputy presidential and presidential debates to be held on July 11,19 and 26respectively.

Speaking during the signing of a partnership with Mkenya Daima and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance, Kenya Editors Guild President Churchill Otieno says the questions posted will guide the debates.

“We are opening channels for Kenyan’s especially in Nairobi who would like to contribute questions for the debates. Those who prefer WhatsApp will use phone number 0796560560, on SMS they use the code 22843 and via email they use info@debates.co.ke,” he said.

According to Mkenya Daima chairman Vimal Shah, Kenyans need to know that voting is their responsibility and that candidates must accept the will of Kenyans no matter the outcome of the elections.

He stated that the debates will indicate the kind of leaders who are coming to lead the country and that Kenyans should post their questions to get a clear view of the plans they have for them.

“I appeal to those who come up later to say the candidate did not answer this and that question, since there are platforms like WhatsApp and the SMS code, please post the questions and it will be addressed,” she stated.

Kenyans were urged to send their questions before midnight on the day of debate to ensure vibrant and seamless flow of questions to be asked.

Churchill added that the debate will take place in two tiers.

“The first tier will feature gubernatorial candidates whose popularity ratings, based on three recent opinion polls, stand below 5 percent, while the second tier will involve candidates who have polled above 5 percent in the same opinion surveys,” he stated.

The debate will be held in accordance with the values of fairness, integrity, independence, and accountability, the organizers have promised.