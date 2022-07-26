Connect with us

Agano Presidential candidate David Mwaure debates alone on July 26, 2022.

Kenyan wealth being used to develop other nations – Waihiga Mwaure

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Agano Party presidential candidate Waihiga Mwaure says if elected President, he will cut diplomatic ties with countries holding Kenya’s money.

Speaking during at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on Tuesday, he stated that a lot of money stored in other countries can be used for development.

“A lot of countries have been willing to send back our money., it is only that there has been no good will for the political leaders,” he stated.

“We are saying look hear Kenya. There are these individuals holding your money, we have traced it using the various instruments and others, Kenyan wealth is being used to develop other nations.”

