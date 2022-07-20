Kenya unveils UK-funded regional ATPU office in Mombasa to support anti-terror war

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 — The fight against terrorism in the country has received a major boost after the government in partnership with the Britain opened the first Anti-Terrorism Police Unit Coast Regional Headquarters in Mombasa.

The headquarters were unveiled alongside a new police station to be known as the Mombasa Police Station.

The official unveiling of the facility which cost Sh81 million, was presided over by the British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

The police station which includes a secure detention facility with separate cells and private ablution amenities for men, women, and children will provide a dedicated space for the ATPU to work on terrorism cases.

It will also allow direct access for the public to the ATPU, creating more awareness about the ATPU’s work and strengthening the units relations with the local community.

Marriott, said that Kenya is the UK’s premier security partner in East Africa adding the main aim of the collaboration is countering violent extremism in the region.

“A primary focus of this partnership is to strengthen counter-terrorist capacity within the criminal justice system, in line with international human rights standards. The UK works with stakeholders across the criminal justice pathway, including investigators, detention supervisors, prosecutors and judiciary, all of whom are key to preventing and disrupting terrorist activity,” the diplomat stated.

She pointed out that terrorism is one of the biggest threats facing both countries adding that to counter this threat the UK government is supporting Kenya with Sh1 billion every year.

Matiangi on his part applauded the UK-Kenya Security Compact agreed in 2018 and the incorporation of the UK Kenya Strategic Partnership 2020-2025, through which the British High Commission worked with Kenya to deliver the ATPU Coast office.

“With the assistance of our partners, we have steadily grown our capabilities to confront terrorism and other transnational crimes. We are immensely grateful to the people of the United Kingdom, through the British High Commission (Nairobi), for our continued warm and cordial working relationship and particularly on Counter Terrorism,” Matiangi said.

“The building being opened today has state of art rooms including, storage areas, conference room, IT room, server area, armoury, CCTV room, 9 holding cells for male, female, and juvenile all fitted with fixed beds, modern toilet and adequate ventilation,” he added.

Matiangi said the station will provide an internationally compliant facility where most terrorist suspects can be held and relevant criminal justice agencies can work together on counter-terrorism cases within the coastal region.

The UK has supported the ATPU with various activities including training on terrorist financing, witness interviews, IEDs, gender sensitivity as well as the delivery of an internationally accredited Training of Trainers programme.