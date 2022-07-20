Kenya unveils Standard Operating Procedures for border management

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 — The Government through the Border Control and Operations Coordination Committee has launched Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Kenya’s border points as part of efforts to boost border security.

The the SOPs, the first to be developed in the East and Horn of Africa (EHoA) region, were developed partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Kenya and Canada’s High Commission in Kenya.

Speaking Tuesday during the event to unveil the protocols, Nairobi Regional Commissioner Kang’ethe Thuku described the SOPs as up-to-date, policy-backed, innovative and technology-centered.

Thuku said that Kenya has faced challenges of human trafficking, loss of revenue and illegal immigration for decades due to inadequate border management.

He noted the move will play a key role in addressing these challenges.

“These SOPs will guide the coordination of operations at border points, boost information and resource sharing among border agencies. This will ultimately enhance efficiency and effectiveness of our border security and help in the continued promotion of legitimate trade and travel,” Kang’ethe said.

He added that the move is a milestone for Kenya noting that the SOPs are going to have a big impact on how the country invests in security measures and conduct business with our neighbors and other countries globally.

The Nairobi RC said that the SOPs will further address existing operational challenges and lead into the adoption of global best practices.

The unveiling of the SOPs came three months after delegates from Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda convened in Mombasa, to validate the Regional Integrated Border Management Training Manual and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Cross Border Cooperation.

The Validation Workshop held between March 14 and 18 was a culmination of extensive consultations with government partners on interventions to enhance IBM operations in EHoA region, following Regional Consultative Workshops successfully held in September and November 2021 for both the Integrated Border Management (IBM)Training Manual and the SOPs on Cross Border Cooperation respectively.

The IBM Training Manual was developed to provide learners with the necessary tools to strengthen migration governance in East and Horn of Africa, deepen cooperation at all levels within and between States to address migration-related challenges, and offer assistance to vulnerable migrants and victims of trafficking at local, national, and regional level.

“The need for cross-border cooperation was imperative in the East and Horn of Africa region as countries continue to build their capacity in the field of Integrated Border Management, enhancing both security and facilitation at respective Points of Entry,” Alexander Muteshi, the Director General of Immigration and Citizen Services said in Kenya in March.