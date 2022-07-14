Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Amb. Martin Kimani/FILE

DIPLOMACY

Kenya unites E-10 league of elected UNSC members on Syria humanitarian efforts

The ministry noted that the joint statement by the E-10 was a major milestone given that elected members of the Council rarely issue joint statements, owing to the diversity of UNSC members and the regional realities that they represent.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 — Kenya recorded a milestone on Tuesday after successfully rallying nine other elected members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to back a commitment to advance humanitarian efforts in Syria.

The country, one of the 10 non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, assumed as the coordinator of the E-10 — a league comprising of the ten nations elected to the UNSC for two-year terms — for the month of July.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the move was significant in addressing challenges birthed by the ongoing civil conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic that has adversely affected the country for more than a decade, with a resultant humanitarian catastrophe that continues to negatively impact the Syrian citizenry and the broader region.

The ministry noted that the joint statement by the E-10 was a major milestone given that elected members of the Council rarely issue joint statements, owing to the diversity of UNSC members and the regional realities that they represent.

“The sensitivities and complexities of the conflict in Syria are further compounded by the involvement of a myriad of military actors – mainly major and regional powers – that continue to complicate efforts at addressing the ensuing crises,” Kenya’s Foreign Office said in a statement released on Thursday.

“It is against this background that the UN Security Council, the principal institution in the maintenance and furtherance of International Peace and Security, has failed to proffer credible and lasting solutions to the Syrian Humanitarian Crisis,” the statement added.

MFA noted that earlier efforts by the UNSC to adopt a resolution on humanitarian aid flopped after members failed to agree on two competing resolutions.

“Both of these resolutions failed to be adopted by the Council, largely due to the divergent philosophical and political approaches to the conflict in Syria by the major powers in the Council,” the Foreign Office said.

Efforts by Kenya to unite the E-10 were a follow-up to resolve the stalemate.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In his address to the Council on behalf of the E-10, Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Amb. Martin Kimani, pointed out that, “The E-10’s fundamental interest is for the Security Council to meet the grave needs of the Syrian people. The E-10, therefore, stands behind the co-penholder’s text as it allows for critical humanitarian assistance to be delivered”.

Amb. Kimani further stated that the E10 would continue to play a constructive role that aimed to bridge divides and identify useful compromises that advanced the humanitarian wellbeing of the Syrian people.

Kenya reiterated its commitment to its philosophy and belief that global challenges are only surmountable if the world’s rules-based multilateral system is deployed in a manner that attracts consensus, not only in the appreciation of the challenges, but also in the evolution of practical response strategies.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Supreme Court to guide IEBC on Sonko clearance for Mombasa Governor race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – With 25 days to the August general election, the question on whether Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will be...

49 mins ago

August Elections

Chebukati dares anyone with evidence linking him to Wetangula on ballot scandal to table it

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has dared anyone with evidence linking him to Ford Kenya...

12 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC to obey order clearing Sonko for Mombasa Governor race – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it will obey the court order to clear Mike Sonko for...

12 hours ago

Kenya

Kanze Dena, Mutahi Ngunyi, Lenaola among 508 awarded State Honours

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, the Head of State’s personal assistant Jomo Gecaga are among 508 individuals who have...

15 hours ago

JUDICIARY

Angote sworn in as ELC Presiding Judge, roots for stand-alone Environment Division

Justice Angote vowed to root for the establishment of an Environment Division in a bid to enhance the court's efficiency in dealing with environment-related...

16 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto is the worst dictator – Kalonzo

KIAMBU, Kenya, Jul 13 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has referred to Deputy President William Ruto as the worst dictator, saying that the DP...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK to challenge plan to annex Kenyatta University land for WHO, squatters

LSK President Eric Theuri sanctioned the move on Wednesday amid public debate on the escalating war pitting Kenyatta University's Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina...

17 hours ago

August Elections

Sonko to present nomination papers to IEBC after Court order

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 13 – Mike Sonko is on Thursday set to present his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)...

17 hours ago