Kenya Kwanza will be at Nyayo Stadium on August 6: Veronica Maina

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 — UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina on Friday said the William Ruto-led party and its allies in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will use the Nyayo National Stadium for the coalition’s final rally ahead of the August 9 presidential election despite a cancelation by Sports Kenya.

Maina affirmed the UDA’s position that the party had a valid contract for use of the venue on August 6 having hired the sports complex on July 12.

She maintained the contract covered August 5 and 6 to allow for necessary preparations, asking Sports Kenya, the entity which manages stadia in Kenya, to “do the right thing”.

“Kenya Kwanza Coalition will be at Nyayo Stadium to hold the rally that we’ve planned for. We’ve paid for it, we have a contract and we will not agree to a cancelation,” she said.

“Nyayo Stadium is a public resource and every Kenyan has a right to use it so long as you meet the terms and conditions of hiring the venue,” the former Deputy Secretary General of the ruling Jubilee Party added.

Sports Kenya issued the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) a regret letter saying the venue was scheduled to host a peace concert on Thursday, July 21, days after the execution of the contract for hire.

“We regret to inform you that due to peace concerts scheduled to take place at both Moi International Sports Centre — Kasarani and Nanyo National Stadium between August 5 and 7, the facility will not be available for your use,” Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto, said in a letter addressed to UDA on Thursday.

Metto’s letter surfaced a day after the Azimio Coalition Party backed by President Uhuru Kenyatta claimed use of the venue on the same date reserved by UDA without an indication they had hired the venue.

UDA produced a contract backed by a receipt in which Sports Kenya acknowledged payment of Sh1.508 million for the hiring of the sports complex.

The party committed an additional Sh1 million refundable fee to cover any damages that my be caused while using the venue.

The Ruto-led outfit — a principal member of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance — issued an ultimatum to Sports Kenya on Thursday asking the agency to revoke the letter cancelling the contractual agreement.

UDA’s lead legal counsel Adrian Kamotho stated that the purported revocation of the contract is illegal saying they still have a permit to use the sports facility.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our client’s legal right to use Nyayo National Stadium on 6th August 2022. within the subsisting contractual terms remains unaffected by your Irregular letter,” he outlined.

Kamotho said UDA would institute legal proceedings against Sporks Kenya and its Director General if the letter revoking the contract is not rescinded by 2pm on Friday.

“TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that unless we receive your response along the terms of our demand by 2.00pm on 21 July 2022, we have strict, final and unequivocal Instructions to commence legal proceedings against Sports Kenya and Mr. Plus Metto, without any further reference to you,” he stated.

The new clash over the use of campaign venues is not new with Azimio having staked a claim on Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi on June 19 when Ruto’s team had booked the venue for a campaign.

Although Azimio backed down hours to the scheduled rally, the rally witnessed pockets of violence that saw Ruto’s motorcade pelted with stones as he made his way to the venue.