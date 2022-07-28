Connect with us

ODM leader Raila Odinga with Narc Kenya's Martha Karua when she joined his Azimio La Umoja support him for the presidency in the August elections. /MOSES MUOKI

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila, Karua welcome court order against Gachagua to surrender Sh200mn to the state

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua have welcomed the court ruling ordering Kenya Kwanza Alliance Deputy Presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua to surrender Sh202 million to the state.

The duo who took their charm offensive tour in Nakuru County on Thursday stated that the ruling was timely and had vindicated their position that their competitors in Kenya Kwanza Alliance cannot be trusted to fight corruption.

“The court has ruled with finality on the matter that the funds were corruptly acquired,” Odinga said.

The former Prime Minister urged Kenyans to be alert and not to be hoodwinked that the fight against corruption in the country had been weaponized to injure the credibility of their competitors.

“Let them not tell us that the state is targeting them again because of their association with their leader, William Ruto. The court has proved them wrong,” Odinga said.

Odinga has made the battle against graft one of the main themes of his campaign, while Ruto has been accused of corruption in a case since last year.

“I want to tell the youth to be courageous and defend our country. Vote for leaders who will help eradicate the vice,” Odinga said.

Karua said that Gachagua had failed to explain the source of the funds, which is a clear indication that it was obtained through corrupt means.

“You as the voter look at all the teams and decide which is worth your vote. Our team is full of patriots who are ready to safeguard your interests. but the other side is composed of looters who are committed to making the lives of millions of Kenyans miserable,” she said.

She urged Kenyans to consider electing her and Raila to the office due to their commitment to protect public resources and steer development.

“I implore you to vote for leaders who will protect your interests and ensure that Kenya prospers. If you vote for a corrupt leader, you will be allowing yourselves to undergo misery for another five years,” she said.

Gachagua has vowed to appeal the ruling, saying it was politically motivated, coming just two weeks to the election.

“Against the rules of evidence, the judge refused our lawyers to cross-examine the Investigator in order to test the veracity of his allegations. She ruled that all evidence should be through affidavits and rejected oral evidence,” he said.

While delivering the ruling, Anti-Corruption Court judge Esther Maina ruled that Gachagua admitted that he received the funds from government agencies but there was no evidence that he supplied any services or goods.

Justice Maina ordered him to surrender Sh202 million to the state after failing to explain its source.

