Kenya Kwanza campaigns are funded by Hustlers -Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) deputy president candidate Rigathi Gachagua says their campaigns are being funded by the ordinary Kenyan he called hustlers, unlike the Azimio La Umoja -One Kenya counterparts who he claims are being bankrolled by the state.

Rigathi was however pressed on the source of the campaign financing in which he stated that he is currently unaware of how much they are spending.

“We don’t have a centralized command, we raise funds from people and mostly it is in materials, in terms of , choppers, vehicles, fuel and really what you need in terms of cash is not really much,” he said.

Rigathi added: “This campaign of Kenya Kwanza is a bottom-up, a lot of hustlers have taken time to give there all, so it is very difficult to say this the amount will spend on this project but I know in the next one week we will have to start verifying our expenses and sources of funds,” he added.