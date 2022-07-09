Kenya does not belong to any individual, President Kenyatta says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has defended the government’s use of foreign investors in different development projects across the country.

While hitting out at his Deputy William Ruto and those who have been criticizing him for not localizing the projects, President Kenyatta indicated that Kenya cannot operate in isolation.

He indicated that all the projects he has initiated are for the benefit of Kenyans who entrusted him with the presidency.

He encouraged leaders to be broad in their thinking and serve the people who elected them to office.