Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Mary Mwadime is the Chairperson of the KEMSA Board.

Top stories

KEMSA is transitioning to a new organisational structure to boost service delivery

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 – The ongoing reform agenda at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) is set to transition to the next level with the scheduled adoption of a new organisational structure.

Following the conclusion of the legally defined one-month engagement period for organisations considering a rightsizing programme, KEMSA is all set to adopt a recently designed performance and service-oriented organisational structure to ensure compliance with oversight requirements by the end of this month. 

As part of the organisational structure adoption, KEMSA will also advertise all the new functions early next week, paving the way for a competitive recruitment process. 

The adoption of the new structure with a staff establishment ceiling of 378, featuring eight operating directorates, will provide the necessary impetus to guide the Authority’s transformation into an effective Health Products and Technologies (HPTs) organisation.

The ongoing transformation efforts spearheaded by the new KEMSA board, backed by the Government through the Ministry of Health, are geared at improving organisational governance, integrity and efficiency.

While providing a transformation update, following the conclusion of the recent staff consultation and stakeholder engagement process, KEMSA Chairperson Mary Mwadime, in a message delivered on her behalf by the Authority’s CEO Terry Ramadhani, said the key objective of the KEMSA reforms is to address challenges in the national supply chain authority. The challenges, she said, are being handled by establishing end-to-end visibility of health products and strengthening accountability and reporting at all levels of the supply chain.

“The new performance and service-oriented structure is an improvement to the current organisational framework and complies with all the relevant public sector human resource management regulations,” Mwadime said.

She said the new organisational structure was designed to improve the Authority’s performance and boost operating efficiencies, as it features redefined roles and functions aligned with the Authority’s statutory mandate.

The redefinition of functions, she said, has been undertaken to ensure operational agility due to the merger of some departments and the functional repurposing of roles to align them to the KEMSA strategic plan. She added that the redefined roles resulting from merging some positions and creating new functions based on the operational needs of the Authority would inadvertently result in staff redundancy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As part of the transition to a new organisational structure with an establishment ceiling of 378, as approved by the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC), all KEMSA staff will be expected to apply for the posts advertised next week. The posts, she assured, will be competitively filled with competent persons due to the urgent need to facilitate priority reforms at KEMSA.

In the reform process, Mwadime assured that the impacted staff will be humanely treated with the Authority strictly complying with the legal provisions in the computation of a reasonable separation package. The package approved for impacted staff, she said, will include severance pay at the rate of 15 days of basic pay for each year of service and any leave accrued but not obtained. The package will also feature any outstanding dues for days worked, one month’s notice pay and a two-month ex-gratia payment with continued salary payments until the jobs currently held fall off.

She confirmed that a psychosocial support process, financial literacy, and career repurposing guidance are underway to provide all staff members with the necessary transition support.

Over the years, several oversight bodies have cited the current organisational structure as an impediment to KEMSA’s service delivery capacity. As currently structured, KEMSA is not well geared to support critical functions, including planning, quality management, partnerships, resource mobilisation and compliance assurance mechanisms which have heavily affected the Authority’s effectiveness and productivity.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

KEMSA flags off ready to use therapeutic feeds

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The Government, in partnership with the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), have...

July 12, 2022

August Elections

KEMSA annual stock-take ends with strategic partners overseeing process

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) on Friday concluded the ten-day annual stock take which attracted a host of...

July 8, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto vows to end KEMSA monopoly through stakeholder-run procurement

The Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate said reforms were necessary to bring down the cost of healthcare.

June 30, 2022

Top stories

All set for KEMSA’s annual stock-take next week

NAIROBI, Kenya June 29 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has announced a scheduled annual stock-taking process to be undertaken early next month....

June 29, 2022

Kenya

KEMSA inventory management tightened as revised policy is adopted

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority’s (KEMSA) efforts to enhance its organisational integrity and efficiency have moved a notch higher,...

June 16, 2022

Capital Health

KEMSA pursuing a three-pronged reform and growth strategy assures CEO Ramadhani

NAIROBI, Kenya May 31 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) CEO Terry Ramadhani has assured pharmaceutical, nursing and medical stakeholders that reforms at...

May 31, 2022

Capital Health

KEMSA ups credit management in a bid to collect over Sh2bn owed by counties

NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) is on course to collect more than Kshs 2.7 Billion owed by County...

May 25, 2022

Capital Health

Terry Ramadhani takes over as KEMSA CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya May 23-Terry Ramadhani has officially taken over as the Chief Executive Officer at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA). Terry, a professional...

May 23, 2022