Martha Karua. /KNA

August Elections

Karua insists Deputy President must be a team leader who accepts position

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – Azimio One Kenya Presidential Running Mate Martha Karua has reiterated that a deputy President must be a team leader and one who accepts his or her position without competition.  

In an apparent reference to the frosty relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, Karua indicated that an ideal government is not one where people agree on everything but one where respect remains constant no matter the differences.  

Karua spoke while meeting with over two hundred teachers from across the 47 counties whom she called to vote for the Azimio-One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga and ensure they win in an election that will not be contested.  

