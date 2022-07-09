Connect with us

Martha Karua campaigns in Nanyuki days after Raila Odinga named her his running mate for the August 9, presidential election. /May 23, 2022.

August Elections

Karua marshals a million women to support her and Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 9 – Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya running mate Martha Karua says the August general election will avail an opportune time for the electorate to vote in leaders who have liberated the nation.

Karua urged Kenyans to elect leaders who have a track record of liberating the nation by advocating for enactment and implementation of human rights.

While addressing a forum of women rallying behind her candidature dubbed the ‘Million Women for Martha’ initiative launch, Karua drummed up support for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga who she said are tested leaders who have fought to liberate Kenyans.

“In this country, people who have fought for liberation have never occupied the presidency. At Independence it is not those who fought in the forests who occupied. After the 2002 liberation, it was not those who were in the trenches that occupied it; we went into government, but we were not in the presidency,” she said.

Karua elaborated how Odinga fought for women rights by bringing back motions before Parliament which sought to advocate for women rights which was nowhere envisaged in the constitution.

“Raila Odinga didn’t just think of women because it was a campaign season; it is something he has done before. He has supported motions by women politicians, and this is something I remembered when he named me running mate,” she said.

Odinga is said to have attended the United Nation’s fourth world conference of women held in Beijing, between August and September 1995 that pushed him to table laws in Parliament to advocating for the formation of a gender commission.

“Then there was one man who brought a motion seeking to establish a gender commission and that man was Raila. The late president Mwai Kibaki used the motion to establish a gender commission way ahead of the 2010 Constitution,”

“This is a unique time; it is the only time that those who have fought for liberation are likely to sit in the presidency. Make it happen,”Karua stated.

