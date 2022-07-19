Connect with us

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Karua brands Ruto as a “dishonest leader” who should not be trusted

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Deputy Presidential candidate Martha Karua has branded Deputy President William Ruto a dishonest leader who should not be trusted.

While referencing the fallout between Ruto and his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta, Karua stated that “holding an office without serving is dishonesty”.

The Head of State and his deputy have been at loggerheads for months now ostensibly after the former joined forces with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in March 2018.

“Entertaining disagreement outside government and publicly is disruptive,” Karua said during the second tier of running mates on Tuesday.

Karua faulted Ruto

More to follow…

In this article:, , ,
