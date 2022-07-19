Connect with us

Martha Karua arrives for the Deputy Presidential debate with her grandchildren. /SCREEN GRAB

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Karua arrives for running mate debate with grandchildren

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Deputy Presidential candidate Martha Karua on Tuesday arrived at the Catholic University of East Africa the venue of the second tier debate flanked her grandchildren.

Karua arrived 30 minutes early to the debate which was to kick off at 8.00pm.

“Hello Kenyans. Please vote for Azimio,” one of the grandchildren said.

Karua was to face off with her Kenya Kwanza counterpart Rigathi Gachagua who arrived at the venue one hour early.

The debate which has been touted to be epic will give Kenyans an opportunity to listen to the two camps plan for Kenya.

The debate will be moderated by journalists James Smart of NTV and Sophia Wanuna of Standard Group.

