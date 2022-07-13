Kanze Dena, Mutahi Ngunyi, Lenaola among 508 awarded State Honours

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, the Head of State’s personal assistant Jomo Gecaga are among 508 individuals who have been awarded with State Commendations.

President Kenyatta’s former Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita, Political Scientist Mutahi Ngunyi, Supreme Court judge Isaac Lenaola and Registrar of Political Parties are also among those awarded.

In a gazette Notice, President Kenyatta stated that the individuals had been awarded due to their distinguished and outstanding services rendered to the country.