Kananu says top county officials under probe for graft allegations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu now says she has engaged relevant investigative agencies to investigate some top county officials accused of corruption.

This comes just days after the Governor undertook restructuring of the executive, which she said had unveiled corrupt dealings within some key county departments.

Officials who were affected by the reshuffles are Chief Officers in Finance, Health, disaster management and trade dockets.

“I have directed the commencement of investigations into the persons involved and we are currently cooperating with the relevant authorities to ensure all those involved are brought to book and punished accordingly,” she stated.

Kananu on Tuesday reshuffled some of the staff, where he transferred Finance Chief Officer Mohamed Sahal to the health docket, saying that it is part of measures to improve service delivery in the county.

“Since the reshuffle was implemented, numerous cases of suspicious supplies and accounts have been exposed confirming my worst fears of systemic malpractices within sections of the country administration,” she stated.

In the reshuffles Joseph Gathiaka, who was the acting Head of County Treasury, takes over the Finance Chief Officer position.

Brian Kisali will be the acting Chief Officer in the Disaster Management docket whie Elizabeth Njau takes over as the acting Chief Officer Trade, Commerce and Industrialization.

Shortly after the reshuffles, Finance CEC Allan Igambi wrote a letter to the Director of Banking Division, Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) overturning the same, saying that such a change would result in logistical and administrative challenges.

Governor Kananu on Friday however affirmed that the changes she made are firmly in effect, with all affected officers expected to comply.

Kananu further said that the upcoming elections will not stop her from fighting corruption.