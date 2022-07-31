Connect with us

Junet Mohamed./FILE

August Elections

Junet dismisses leaked audio on ‘high level talks with IEBC’

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya secretary general Junet Mohamed has termed as fake news leaked audio going rounds when a man alleged to be him ,is having talks with  one of the commissioners in the poll body in IEBC.

Mohamed termed the ‘fake’ audio as a desperate attempt by their rivals to mudsling and bring down the efforts of the Raila Odinga led coalition, eight days to the general elections.

“The Hon. Junet Mohamed urges the public to ignore the video, which appears to be one of the last desperate acts of a dying political campaign that has been based on years of lies, innuendoes, mudslinging, arrogance, chest-thumping, name calling, insults and now – waking up to the reality of a lost election – is on a sympathy seeking spree!” Mohamed said on twitter.

The Suna East MP went further to call upon investigative agencies to look into the matter and bring to book those found culpable of the mischief.

“The Hon. Junet Mohamed invites investigative agencies to move with speed and investigate the matter, unearth the perpetrators and bring them to the law. The Hon. Junet Mohamed is busy campaigning for Azimio Coalition and has no time to plot election rigging,” he stated.

In the leaked audio that has gone viral, a man is heard arranging a meeting with an alleged IEBC official in vernacular.

Voice 1: Mhesh?

Voice 2: Have you come back?

Voice1: No, am coming back tomorrow

Voice 2: What time?

Voice 1: Morning

Voice 2: There is a high level meeting you were asking me about..i want you to organize it tomorrow at 6.Can you bring Chebukati ?

Voice1:Yes

Voice 2:Good.Chebukati,You, Abdi Guliye….no,Boya Mulu I mean and the CEO Marjan Hussein. The Four of you.

The meeting was slated to involve IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan, Commissioners Boya Mulu and Abdi Guliye to discuss a solution of an issue that was not revealed.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
