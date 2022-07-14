JSC forwards names of 7 candidates to Uhuru for Appellate Court Judge appointment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has forwarded seven names to the President for appointment as appeal court judges.

Through a statement Chief Justice Martha Koome said that the seven were selected carefully, following interviews conducted from June 27, 2022.

The lists included Justice Kimaru Luka Kiprotich, Gachoka Paul Mwaniki, Lady Justice Achode Lydia Awino, Justice Ochieng’ Frederick Andago, Justice Mativo John Mutinga, Lady Justice Ngenye Grace Wangui and Lady Justice Aroni Abida Ali.

“After lengthy deliberate and careful consideration of the performance of the various candidates and based on the Constitutional imperative of merit, gender, regional balance, affirmative action and public interest, the JSC recommended their appointment,” CJ Koome said.

The advertisement to fill in the vacant positions was made on March 14, 2022.