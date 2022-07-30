Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Political journalists press conference with Capital FM's Irene Mwangi (Left) and Njoki Kihiu (Right). COURTESY

August Elections

Journalists want their safety assured during the election

Published

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jul 30 – The political Journalists Association of Kenya (PJAK) has called on political stakeholders to ensure journalists are protected before, during and after the General Election.

Speaking from Naivasha where political journalists gathered on Saturday, PJAK Chairperson Kennedy Murithi said journalists remain apolitical objective and professional.

“Political journalists are key components in not just elections but for the advancement of information and democracy in Kenya. We want to state that journalists and especially political journalists have no preferred candidates in this election or any other,” Murithi said. 

Capital FM’s Njoki Kihiu called for the safety and security of journalists saying political journalists are just but key players in the polls.

“Being a political journalist is not a crime and we do not want to be treated as criminals. We call on all political stakeholders to play their role and assure them that we will play ours to ensure a peaceful and credible election,” said Kihiu. 

While taking stock of how the last 10 years have been, the journalists raised concerns of worrying trends where journalists have been physically ejected from events, called names, some profiled based on their religion, ethnicity and threatened with dire consequences. 

Statistics from the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) show that since January this year, 50 journalists have been affected. 

They urged the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to assure journalists of their safety while covering election regardless of their tribe, religion, or workplace.  

“As political journalists we will be objective and covering all candidates without bias. We ask the security agencies to protect us as we discharge our mandate,” PJAK Secretary General Jerry Rawlings said. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The association further called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to fast-track accreditation of journalists and ensure those accredited Get unlimited access to the polling stations and tallying centres.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Gachagua now claims his life is in danger

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 30 – As the presidential campaigns enters homestretch, Kenya kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua has sensationally claimed that his life...

17 mins ago

August Elections

Sonko says he got better deal in Kenya Kwanza as he quits Mombasa Governor race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko seems to have thrown in the towel on the Mombasa gubernatorial race having joined...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Boda Boda riders pledge to preach peace during August Election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul – Over one million motorcycle transport operators commonly known as Boda-Bodas under the Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya (BAK), have...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Gachagua on Thika Road billboard after court order to surrender Sh200mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Kenyans woke up to huge billboard in Nairobi on Kenya Kwanza running mate Rigathi Gachagua’s court order to surrender...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Sonko ditches Wiper Party for UDA after missing Mombasa Governor clearance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has decided to cut ties with Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya coalition party...

4 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Commends KDF For Service To Country Beyond Core Mandate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has today expressed gratitude to the Kenya Defence Forces for their role in Kenya’s progress beyond...

20 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC agrees with parties on use of one Form34A booklet for presidential results transmission

NAIROBI, Kenya July 29 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says the agents of all Presidential candidates have agreed to one Form...

20 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta presides over last military event as Head of State

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday presided over the Consecration, Presentation, and Trooping of the Colours by the 21st Battalion,...

21 hours ago