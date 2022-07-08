Connect with us

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Top stories

Jaishankar calls for expediting Indian students return to China, resolution of issues along LAC

Published

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, called for an “early resolution of all the outstanding issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh” and stressed the need for expediting the process of return of Indian students to China to attend classes on an early date.

“EAM called for an early resolution of all the outstanding issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. Recalling the disengagement achieved in some friction areas, EAM reiterated the need to sustain the momentum to complete disengagement from all the remaining areas to restore peace and tranquility in the border areas,” said a Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Jaishankar reaffirmed the importance of “fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols, and the understandings reached between the two Ministers during their previous conversations.”

In this regard, both the Ministers affirmed that the military and diplomatic officials of the two sides should continue maintaining regular contact and looked forward to the next round of Senior Commanders’ meeting at an early date.

EAM reiterated that the India-China relationship is best served by observing the three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests.

Jaishankar recalled his meeting with State Councilor Wang Yi in Delhi in March 2022 and reviewed the progress of some key issues discussed then, including the return of students.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar stressed the need for expediting the process and facilitating the return of students on an early date.

Notably, the Indian students pursuing medicine from Chinese Universities are unable to return to China to attend classes. In order to facilitate this, Jaishankar met with Wang Yi on March 25.

Earlier in April, the Chinese side has expressed its willingness to consider facilitating the return of Indian students to China on a need-assessed basis, said the Indian Embassy in China.

On Thursday ahead of the G20 FM Meeting, the two Ministers also exchanged perspectives on other regional and global developments. Foreign Minister Wang Yi appreciated India’s support during China’s BRICS Chairship this year and assured China’s support for India’s upcoming G20 and SCO Presidency. They agreed to remain in touch, said the MEA release.

Twenty Indian soldiers had died in the Galwan Valley clash which was fought in hand-to-hand combat in sub-zero temperatures in the near pitch-black night of June 15 and June 16, 2020.

In this article:, ,
