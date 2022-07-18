It was a safety issue, Sifuna says of confrontation with Alai

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Nairobi senatorial candidate Edwin Sifuna has vehemently denied that there was confrontation between him and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Kileleshwa candidate Robert Alai during a rally in Nairobi.

In an interview with Capital FM News, Sifuna explained that what unfolded was more of a safety issue than a confrontational fight as alluded in the social circles.

He stated that Alai had jumped on his car despite having reached its carrying capacity and in order to avoid a bad accident due to overloading he had “ease him off’”.

“No I don’t think that it is as bad as many people want to make it look like. It was actually a safety issue. There are always so many people you can have and Alai is not a light guy,” he said.

In the video that has since gone viral, Alai is seen climbing Sifuna’s vehicle where he was standing with other Azimio leaders.

Soon after what appeared to be a confrontation between the duo unfolded with Sifuna seen physically pushing Alai off the vehicle as the situation escalated.

At this point, Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga is heard helplessly shouting; “Alai,Alai,Alai…..what is happening?”

“I was trying to tell him to get off because we were just too many people on the vehicle. He didn’t want to listen so I had to ease him off if you will,” Sifuna explained.

Sifuna decried due to the unfolding his campaign vehicle has been damaged saying that his windshield has been shattered and he has since taken the vehicle to the garage to have the roof work installed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Unconfirmed details had emerged that Alai had taken matters on his own hands after he was denied a chance to speak at various stops.

The Nairobi Senatorial hopeful clarified that there exist no bad blood between him and Alai and we they were working to ensure ODM party clinches most seats in Nairobi county wards.

“Aaah…we are friends,we are in the same party and I do wish him all the best as he is running for Kileleshwa MCA.I hope that he wins it because we need numbers in the house.Really there is nothing to it,” he stated.