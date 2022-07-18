Isiolo gubernatorial candidate Tene drops bid in favor of Godana Doyo

ISIOLO, Kenya Jul 18 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial candidate in Isiolo Hussein Tene has dropped his bid in favor of Godana Doyo who is running on an independent ticket.

Tene stated that he arrived at the decision in the interest of the community following talks that were led by Deputy President William Ruto.

“Today (Sunday), I have officially stepped down for my brother Godana Doyo,” he stated.

Doyo who was chosen as the favourite candidate for Isiolo gubernatorial race by Borana elders welcomed the move saying it was humbling.

“In a historic moment in Isiolo today gubernatorial aspirant Hussein Tene Dabaso and his running mate Mugabe stepped down in my favor. I’m humbled by their noble gesture,”Doyo stated.