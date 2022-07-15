Is it the end of the road for Sonko?

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 — The Supreme Court delivered a much-awaited decision on Friday upholding the impeachment of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in 2020, affirming judgements by both the Court of Appeal and the High Court.

The seven-member court dismissed assertions by Sonko’s legal team that impeachment proceedings at the County Assembly and Senate violated the law.

The court held the two legislative houses carried out the impeachment in accordance with Article 181 of the Constitution, Section 33 of the County Governments Act and respective Standing Orders.

The bench presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome also ruled that the appellant — Sonko — was accorded adequate time to respond to charges levelled against him.

The Koome-led bench said the County Assembly and the Senate conducted sufficient public participation having advertised the intended impeachment on local dailies and allowed for submission of memoranda.

The decision set the stage for yet another legal showdown on Sonko’s suitability to run for office after the High Court Wednesday ordered the electoral commission to clear him for the Mombasa gubernatorial election.

While delivering their judgement, Justices Olga Sewe, Ann Ong’injo’, and Stephen Githinji, failed to pronounce themselves on Sonko’s suitability to run for office noting the flamboyant politician had not exhausted available appeal mechanisms in reference to the pending decision of the county’s apex court.

City lawyer Elias Mutuma however argued the decision by the Supreme Court empowers the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to withdraw Sonko’s clearance on the basis Article 75 (3) of the Constitution.

“Once the court has settled the impeachment question the resulting effect is that he is out of the race. He has exhausted all appeals,” he told Capital News.

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi agreed saying the decision by the Supreme Court to uphold Sonko’s impeachment spelled an end to his political career.

Under Article 75 (3), a person “dismissed or otherwise removed from office for a contravention of the provisions specified in clause (2) is disqualified from holding any other State office.”

Article 75 (2) lists financials probity of State officers, restriction on activities of State officers and citizen and leadership provisions under Articles 76, 77 and 78 threshold for disqualification to hold public office.

Questions however still linger on whether provisions under Article 75 are applicable to Governors who are impeached under Article 181 which outlines four grounds for removal from office; gross violation of the Constitution, serious crimes under national or international law, abuse of office or gross misconduct, and physical or mental incapacitation.

Responding to questions on the next course of action, IEBC’s Communication Office said the commission’s lawyers will review the Supreme Court decision before issuing a verdict on the status of Sonko’s candidacy for the Mombasa gubernatorial election slated for August 9.