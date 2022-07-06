Connect with us

June 21, 2022 | UDA gubernatorial candidate delivers his remarks during a roundtable with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance in Nairobi/Sakaja Campaign

Kenya

Infotrak Poll: Sakaja most popular candidate in Nairobi Governor’s race at 39pc

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – A Recent survey by Infotrak Research Firm has revealed that Senator Johnson Sakaja is the post popular Nairobi Gubernatorial Candidate at 39 percent.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate is followed by Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Contender Polycarp Igathe at 33 percent.

“All the respondents answered and said they would vote for Sakaja at 39 percent if elections were held on that day, 33 percent said they would elect Igathe and there were those who preferred not to disclose at 4 percent and the undecided at 24 percent,” the firm stated.

The survey which was conducted between July 2 and 3rd further showed that Independent aspirant Agnes Kagure was trailing at 0.4 percent.

1,024 respondents were interviewed.

On the senatorial race, Edwin Sifuna of the ODM Party and Azimio Coalition maintained the lead at 44 percent followed by Margaret Wanjiru of the UDA at 12 percent.

39 percent were undecided on their senator’s choice.

