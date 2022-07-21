Infotrak: Abdulswamad ahead in Mombasa Governor’s race at 50pc, Sonko 22pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – A new survey released by Infotrak Research Kenya has placed the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Mombasa Governor candidate Abdulswamad Nassir ahead in the race at 50 percent.

The survey released on Thursday polled besieged city politician Mike Sonko second at 22 percent, Sonko who is vying on a Wiper ticket had his certification revoked by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday.

On Tuesday the Supreme Court however agreed to review Sonko’s impeachment verdict, and slotted July 25 as the date they will issue directions regarding the matter.

“The reason Sonko is in this poll is because the survey was conducted before his certificate was revoked. We also understand that he is still battling the matter in court,” stated Infotrak’s Johvine Wanyingo.

The survey shows that UDA’s Hassan Omar is third at 9 percent, while PAA’s William Kingi trails at 1 percent.

The proportion of undecided voters for the Governor’s seat was found to be 18 percent.

The survey further revealed that ODM is still the most popular party in the county at 51 percent, followed by UDA at 20 percent, Wiper 2 per cent while the ruling Jubilee trails at 1 percent.

Infotrak said that they interviewed a total of 2,400 respondents both male and female, who are registered voters in Mombasa County.