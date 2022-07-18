Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Delhi true friend of Colombo at Sri Lanka's hour of crisis

World

India will continue to be supportive of economic recovery in Sri Lanka: Indian High Commissioner

Published

Ahead of the Sri Lankan Parliament meeting for electing the new President of Sri Lanka, the Indian High commissioner Gopal Baglay called on the parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Saturday and said that India will continue to be “supportive of democracy, stability and economic recovery in Sri Lanka”.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka said, “High Commissioner called on Hon’ble Speaker today morning. Appreciated Parliament’s role in upholding democracy and Constitutional framework, especially at this crucial juncture. Conveyed that India will continue to be supportive of democracy, stability and economic recovery in Sri Lanka.” Earlier, on Friday, Sri Lanka’s main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa announced that he will contest the Presidential elections.

Taking to Twitter, Sajith Premadasa wrote, “I am contesting to be the President. The electorate is confined to 225 MPs with the GR (Gotabaya Rajapaksa) coalition dominating the numbers. Even though it is an uphill struggle, I am convinced that truth will prevail.”

As the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned from office, in accordance with the Constitution, the Parliament will meet next week and take steps to elect a new President, read a special statement by acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

This comes as Sri Lanka faces its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Supreme Court has issued an interim order that prevented former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without the court’s permission until July 28.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday was sworn in as the interim President after Parliament Speaker Abeywardena accepted the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa submitted his resignation letter Thursday after arriving in Singapore, officially vacating the post of President. Parliament Speaker Abeywardena said, “Yes, the resignation (of President) has been accepted, the legal process will follow… Members will be invited tomorrow (to elect a President).”

Rajapaksa who flew from the Maldives arrived in Singapore on board a Saudia Airlines flight on Thursday evening, media reports said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

At G20, India and Indonesia agree to cooperate on payment systems, combating terror financing

 India and Indonesia on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 meeting, to cooperate on a...

2 hours ago

World

India denies facilitating travel of Gotabaya Rajapaksa out of Sri Lanka

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka has dismissed “baseless” and “speculative” media reports that said that India has facilitated President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s exit...

4 days ago

World

Vaccine Maitri exercise defines India in world: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the Vaccine Maitri exercise has been a strong statement and defines what India is to...

4 days ago

World

Modi govt gave first priority to security in foreign policy: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that PM Narendra Modi’s government has given first priority to security in foreign policy. “I want to put this in...

4 days ago

World

16 dead in flash floods at Indian Kashmir pilgrimage site

Baltal, Jul 9 – Sixteen people were killed in Indian-administered Kashmir, with rescuers searching for dozens more missing, after flash floods swept away hundreds...

July 9, 2022

Top stories

Jaishankar calls for expediting Indian students return to China, resolution of issues along LAC

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, called for...

July 8, 2022

World

India gifts 75 ambulances, 17 school buses to Nepali organizations

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 5 India gifted 75 ambulances and 17 school buses to various beneficiary organizations of Nepal on Sunday, the Indian Embassy in...

July 5, 2022

World

Twitter India bans account of Pak Embassies in UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt

Twitter in India banned official accounts of Pakistan Embassies in UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt. Earlier, Twitter also withheld the account of the national public broadcaster in Pakistan – Radio Pakistan. Twitter blocks...

June 29, 2022