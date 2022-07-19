Imran Okoth turns down Raila’s request to step down in Kibra MP race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – The incumbent Kibra Member of Parliament Imran Okoth has turned down Raila Odinga’s request to step down in favor of Peter Mwalimu Orero, who is the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate.

The Azimio presidential candidate on Sunday while leading city campaigns further promised the first-term MP that he will be incorporated in the Azimio government if the coalition clinches victory in the August 2022 polls.

Okoth who is vying as an independent candidate has however affirmed that he is firmly in the ballot.

“We have seen and we have learnt to believe that we are worth more and we deserve better. Sisi hatutachoka kutumikia watu wa Kibra! I request you to also keep working with us. We can do this!” he stated.

“On the 9th of August 2022, please vote for me – Bernard Otieno Okoth,” he stated.

Imran assumed office on an ODM ticket in a by-election in 2019, after his brother, Ken Okoth, who was the area’s Member of Parliament succumbed to cancer.

In his tour of Nairobi region on Sunday, Raila urged residents to only vote for candidates allied to the Azimio coalition from the MCA to Governor.

“As you vote for Baba na Martha at the top, I also want to ask you to vote for our candidates in Azimio,” Odinga said.