President Kenyatta when he toured Nairobi with Sonko to drum up support for Raila. / COURTESY

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

‘I’m here to stay!’ President Kenyatta says as he campaigns for Raila with Sonko

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko re-united on Tuesday after two years of antagonism and joined forces to drum up support for Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

It was the first time the duo shared a platform after the former Governor severed ties with the Head of State in December 2020 when he was impeached.

The controversial Sonko was impeached for abuse of office among other things and he attributed his predicament to President Kenyatta.

The tiff between the duo started soon after the former Governor surrendered four key functions to the national government on February 26 2020.

The functions included health, transport, planning and utilities.

The transfer later birthed the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) which is being headed by Major General Mohamed Badi.

After sustained criticism from a section of leader, Sonko came out and alleged that he had been coerced and drugged during the official signing ceremony of the deed of transfer.

In the Tuesday rallies across the City, a different Sonko showered praises to the Head of State and lauded him for commissioning different projects in the County.

“For the short time I have been out in the trenches, I have seen the President doing a lot to transform the lives of Kenyans,” he said.

Sonko who belongs to the Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance which is backed by President Kenyatta asked the Nairobi residents to vote in candidates allied to the alliance.

“For this good work to continue you must vote in leaders who support the President,” he said.

Governor Anne Kananu and Badi were among the County leaders who accompanied the Head of State in the City tour.

Sonko is seeking to contest in the Mombasa Governor race but the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has declined to clear him owing to his impeachment.

The controversial politician is in court seeking a reversal of the Commission’s ruling.

President Kenyatta urged the City residents to back Azimio noting that its candidate former Prime Minister and Martha Karua are best suited to succeed him.

“I would like you to choose leaders who we are proud of, leaders who will take us forward,” he said adding “the pair will continue from where I would have left”.

