Igathe pledges Sh850mn credit guarantee fund for youth, women in manifesto

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 13 – Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Nairobi Governor’s Candidate Polycarp Igathe has unveiled his manifesto in which he proposes to introduce a Sh850 million ‘Wezesha Biashara’ credit guarantee fund for youth and women.

He is also proposing to launch a universal, affordable single business permit in a bid to ease doing business in the capital city.

“We pledge to establish Nairobi as the global hub in Africa for shopping, logistics, trade, industry, technology, innovation, financial services, investment banking, travel, tourism, sports, arts, theatre, culture and vibrant urban lifestyles,” Igathe said in his abridged version.

In his ‘Boresha Uchumi’ pillar, Igathe stated that his administration will facilitate a light manufacturing hub in every ward, eliminate unnecessary fees and charges, build 150 new modern markets and provide free Wi-Fi hotspots in public spaces and schools.

Igathe said that once he is elected, he will ensure preferential procurement by the county from MSMEs and facilitate market access, exports and linkages for MSMEs.

To implement his e-government, compliance and enforcement platform, the Azimio La Umoja flagbearer says he will launch staff career development and promotion programs for city-county workers and digitize service delivery as well as relaunch and rebrand the inspectorate department.

Igathe and his running mate Phillip Kaloki are also assuring city residents of essential services, shared prosperity, transparency, participation in governance, and high quality of life.

The corporate executive has designed his vision for Nairobi on three key pillars starting with ‘Stawisha Jamii’ where he proposes to enhance bursaries and launch a school feeding programme for children living in informal settlements and low incomes areas.

“To enhance social protection and wellbeing, the Igathe-Kaloki administration pledges to inaugurate the ‘Nairobi Foundation’ to coordinate the charity work for assisting the needy,” read the manifesto.

He further proposes to provide good healthcare, enhance social protection and ensure universal access to quality education.

Igathe is also pledging to provide clean water, proper sanitation, and effective garbage collection in addition to ensuring proper urban planning and land use under the Imarisha Mazingira pillar.

In the abridged manifesto, Igathe and his running mate Phillip Kaloki stated that Nairobi deserves leaders who have the ability and willingness to get a job done.

The Azimio la Umoja candidate has also promised to enhance safety, security and disaster management in every ward.