Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Polycarp Igathe at Capital FM Offices for the morning show, May 19, 2022. /CFM

Kenya

Igathe pledges Sh850mn credit guarantee fund for youth, women in manifesto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 13 – Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Nairobi Governor’s Candidate Polycarp Igathe has unveiled his manifesto in which he proposes to introduce a Sh850 million ‘Wezesha Biashara’ credit guarantee fund for youth and women.

He is also proposing to launch a universal, affordable single business permit in a bid to ease doing business in the capital city.

“We pledge to establish Nairobi as the global hub in Africa for shopping, logistics, trade, industry, technology, innovation, financial services, investment banking, travel, tourism, sports, arts, theatre, culture and vibrant urban lifestyles,” Igathe said in his abridged version.

In his ‘Boresha Uchumi’ pillar, Igathe stated that his administration will facilitate a light manufacturing hub in every ward, eliminate unnecessary fees and charges, build 150 new modern markets and provide free Wi-Fi hotspots in public spaces and schools. 

Igathe said that once he is elected, he will ensure preferential procurement by the county from MSMEs and facilitate market access, exports and linkages for MSMEs.

To implement his e-government, compliance and enforcement platform, the Azimio La Umoja flagbearer says he will launch staff career development and promotion programs for city-county workers and digitize service delivery as well as relaunch and rebrand the inspectorate department. 

Igathe and his running mate Phillip Kaloki are also assuring city residents of essential services, shared prosperity, transparency, participation in governance, and high quality of life.

The corporate executive has designed his vision for Nairobi on three key pillars starting with ‘Stawisha Jamii’ where he proposes to enhance bursaries and launch a school feeding programme for children living in informal settlements and low incomes areas.

“To enhance social protection and wellbeing, the Igathe-Kaloki administration pledges to inaugurate the ‘Nairobi Foundation’ to coordinate the charity work for assisting the needy,” read the manifesto.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He further proposes to provide good healthcare, enhance social protection and ensure universal access to quality education.

Igathe is also pledging to provide clean water, proper sanitation, and effective garbage collection in addition to ensuring proper urban planning and land use under the Imarisha Mazingira pillar.

In the abridged manifesto, Igathe and his running mate Phillip Kaloki stated that Nairobi deserves leaders who have the ability and willingness to get a job done.

The Azimio la Umoja candidate has also promised to enhance safety, security and disaster management in every ward.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Is your name Sakaja? Zubeida, Sajaka exchange during Governor’s debate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Kenyans were treated to a spectacle Monday night during the second tier of the Nairobi gubernatorial debate that featured...

23 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila dares Ruto for a ‘bruising battle’ in raging manual voter register debate

NAROK, Kenya Jul 12 – Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has dared his main competitor Deputy President William Ruto...

1 day ago

2022 ELECTIONS

You abandoned Nairobians when they needed you most: Sakaja to Igathe

Sakaja insisted that Igathe's resignation as Deputy Governor under former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was a clear indication he was not cut out for...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pollster scores Uhuru as average performer in second term review

The survey conducted by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) shows that 35 percent of the 1,533 respondents interviewed between June 25 and 30...

2 days ago

Kenya

Igathe gifts goats to Muslim faithful ahead of Idd-ul-Adha celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 9 – Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe distributed a herd of goats to the Muslim community ahead...

4 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila, Karua set for joint interview to be televised across all stations tonight

During the interview, the duo is expected to enumerate their agenda for Kenya ahead of the August 9 polls.

June 28, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja reigns supreme in City Hall race with 40pc popularity despite degree drama – TIFA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja is the most preferred candidate in the City Hall race...

June 21, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Nairobi youth rally behind Igathe in City Hall race

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 21 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Nairobi Governor Candidate Polycarp Igathe has received a major boost in his quest to...

June 21, 2022