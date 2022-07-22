IG Mutyambai defends arrest of foreigner with IEBC election stickers (VIDEO)

Popular
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – The United Democratic Alliance(UDA) are now demanding on Sports Kenya to revoke the letter cancelling the contractual agreement booking...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – The High Court will on Friday deliver its ruling on the murder of human rights lawyer Willie Kimani and...
Purapul (Kenya) (AFP), Jul 22 – In the dust bowl of Kenya’s drought-stricken north, the people of Purapul are edging closer to starvation, surviving...
Nairobi, Kenya, July 22- Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso now says the foreigner arrested with election stickers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport has been...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has underscored the importance of adequate infrastructure in accelerating regional integration. The President pointed out that...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dispelled rumors that ballot papers had been detained at the Jomo...
KILIFI, Kenya July 21 – Residents from different parts of Kilifi town scrambled for subsidized maize flour at various supermarkets after the price reduction...
DP Ruto’s attendance to presidential debate pegged on time slot for key issues – Campaign Secretariat
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Deputy President William Ruto attendance for presidential debate set for Next Tuesday at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa...