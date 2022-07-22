Connect with us

2022 ELECTIONS

IG Mutyambai defends arrest of foreigner with IEBC election stickers (VIDEO)

Published

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA writes demand letter to Sports Kenya over revocation of Nyayo Stadium contract

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – The United Democratic Alliance(UDA)  are now demanding on Sports Kenya to revoke the letter cancelling the contractual agreement booking...

45 mins ago

Kenya

High Court to deliver ruling on Willie Kimani murder trial

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – The High Court will on Friday deliver its ruling on the murder of human rights lawyer Willie Kimani and...

56 mins ago

August Elections

Millions hungry but drought overlooked as Kenya prepares to vote

Purapul (Kenya) (AFP), Jul 22 – In the dust bowl of Kenya’s drought-stricken north, the people of Purapul are edging closer to starvation, surviving...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Police Release foreigner arrested at JKIA transporting election stickers

Nairobi, Kenya, July 22- Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso now says the foreigner arrested with election stickers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport has been...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Underscores Importance Of Infrastructure In Regional Integration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has underscored the importance of adequate infrastructure in accelerating regional integration. The President pointed out that...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC says no ballot papers detained at JKIA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dispelled rumors that ballot papers had been detained at the Jomo...

19 hours ago

Top stories

Scramble for Unga in Kilifi as govt subsidy effected

KILIFI, Kenya July 21 – Residents from different parts of Kilifi town scrambled for subsidized maize flour at various supermarkets after the price reduction...

19 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

DP Ruto’s attendance to presidential debate pegged on time slot for key issues – Campaign Secretariat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Deputy President William Ruto attendance for presidential debate set for Next Tuesday at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa...

19 hours ago