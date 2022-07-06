Connect with us

Martha Karua. /KNA

Kenya

If I hadn’t become a lawyer, I would have been a teacher – Karua

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – Azimio One Kenya Presidential Running mate Martha Karua now says that she would have been a teacher If she had not become a lawyer. 

Speaking during a meeting with over 200 teachers from across the Country on Wednesday, Karua revealed that she was introduced into teaching by her two parents who were both teachers when she was growing up. 

“Apart from being educated by teachers in the schools and universities, I also have that background of being a product of teachers as a family and of having myself taught at various stages. In fact, if I had not become a lawyer, the next thing I would have become is a teacher. My father would have wanted that at that time,” Karua said.  

She also pointed out that she began teaching after completing her Form Four studies and later her A-levels.

Karua said teachers play a critical role in the country and in the lives of children and called on them to air their needs and what they would want addressed by the Azimio Government if she and her Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga take over the government after the August 9 polls

“We are here to assure you as Azimio, we will remain close to you, we will listen to you and I will take it personally to be your point of reference in the Azimio government that if anything is not moving as fast as it should, I will be ready to engage you. After all, my role is to assist my principal,” said Karua.

“Your voice in the community is very strong. When people cannot quite understand something, they refer back to teachers. Therefore, we should not be talking down, but we should be engaging and hearing your views so that we may be able to serve you.”

