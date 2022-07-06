Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi's billboard with the 'Kenya Kwanza' slogan. Jan 31, 2022. /CFM

August Elections

IEBC warns candidates against destroying rivals’ billboards

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is working with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest candidates destroying their rivals’ campaign materials.

The electoral body’s Returning Officer in Nyeri Anastasia Nduku said the agency is ready to conduct a peaceful election.

Nduku said stern action would be taken against candidates found vandalizing the campaign materials of other candidates.

She said the IEBC would not tolerate election violence and was liaising with the DCI to bring to book candidates said to be behind such vandalism. 

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party candidate for the Kieni parliamentary seat Njoroge Wainaina alias Chieni protested after his campaign materials valued at Sh2.4 million were destroyed by unknown vandals two weeks ago.

Speaking in Nyeri town on Tuesday, Nduku said she had received Chieni’s complaints but because the IEBC does not have investigative powers, only the DCI could help.

“We are well prepared to conduct free and fair elections. By the 9th of this month, we will begin to conduct civic education. We ask politicians to conduct peaceful campaigns. We shall not allow them to vandalize their rivals’ campaign materials,” she said.

Nduku said no major incidents of campaign violence had been reported in Nyeri County.  Chieni claimed goons hired by some of his opponents descended on billboards erected at strategic sites in the constituency and pulled them down while damaging others.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The incident happened on the eve of a tour of the area by Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Mr Rigathi Gachagua and the Kenya Kwanza brigade amid rising tension between the alliance and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition in Nyeri.

“Vandalizing your opponents campaign materials is a serious breach of the IEBC elections code of conduct that each of us subscribed to which should be observed by all. I hope the relevant authorities will act fast to stem this vice,” he said.

Chieni appealed to his supporters not to take revenge for their opponents’ actions. 

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Infotrak Poll: Sakaja most popular candidate in Nairobi Governor’s race at 39pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – A Recent survey by Infotrak Research Firm has revealed that Senator Johnson Sakaja is the post popular Nairobi Gubernatorial...

32 mins ago

Kenya

UK’s Trade envoy to Kenya Theo Clark resigns

NAIROBI, Kenya July 6 – United Kingdom Trade envoy to Kenya Theo Clark has resigned citing lack of confidence in Prime Ministers Boris Johsnon’s...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Shioso assures Kenyans of peaceful Aug polls

Nairobi, Kenya, July 6 – Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has assured Kenyans of security during the upcoming polls saying that the government has put...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Karua insists Deputy President must be a team leader who accepts position

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – Azimio One Kenya Presidential Running Mate Martha Karua has reiterated that a deputy President must be a team leader...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Chebukati must resign now, Aukot says accusing him of incompetence

NAIROBI, Kenya July 5-Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot is now pushing for the resignation of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula...

18 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Rallies IGAD Leaders To Address Regional Peace And Security Challenges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on IGAD Heads of State and Government to work together towards sustainable solutions to...

20 hours ago

Capital Health

Health Ministry Unveils National Reproductive Health Policy (2022-2032)

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – The Ministry of Health together with its development partners have unveiled the Kenya National Reproductive Health Policy 2022-2032.  The...

20 hours ago

August Elections

Waiguru employs all ECDE teachers on permanent, pensionable terms

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Jul 5 – Kirinyaga County has changed the scheme service of Early Childhood Education (ECDE) teachers to permanent and pensionable terms. Kirinyaga...

20 hours ago