NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to receive the first batch of ballot papers on Thursday.

Speaking during a press conference, the commission’s chairman Wafula Chebukati says the ballot papers will be arriving at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from Greece.

His announcement came amid pressure from Azimio – One Kenya alliance leaders who were alleging a poll rigging plot.

More to follow…..