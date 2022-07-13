IEBC to obey order clearing Sonko for Mombasa Governor race – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it will obey the court order to clear Mike Sonko for the Mombasa Governor’s seat.

Speaking during a live press conference, the commission’s chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that they will not appeal the decision by the Mombasa High Court.

He indicated that with only 26 days left to the election, the electoral body’s focus is on finishing the printing of ballot papers.

Sonko is on Thursday set to present his nomination papers to the IEBC offices in Mombasa.

Speaking soon after the verdict, his running mate Ali Mbogo indicated that following the ruling, they will hit the ground running.

“We now want to issue a political statement in this town. Tomorrow, we want at least 5,000 people on the road to accompany us to present nomination papers to IEBC,” he said.

“We want to tell Governor Hassan Joho and his project that the city has already been seized.”

Sonko was not present during the delivery of the verdict, but Mbogo said he is expected in Mombasa any time soon.

The three-judge bench in Mombasa also directed the electoral commission to accept Sonko’s nomination and gazette him for the race.

The bench consisting of Olga Sewe, Ann Ong’injo’ and Stephen Githinji issued the orders just days after the Governor missed in the list of gazetted candidates for the Mombasa Governor’s seat.

“As a result, the petition is allowed and prayers granted, and the third respondent (IEBC) is directed to accept nomination papers presented by the petitioner (Sonko),” read the ruling.