IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE/CFM - Moses Muoki

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC to meet presidential candidates over forms 34A, 34B concerns

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – The Independent Electoral, and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will Friday meet presidential contenders and their agents for a consultative meeting over the concerns raised over the printing of forms 34 A and 34 B.

In a letter addressed to William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza), Raila Odinga (Azimio), George Wajackoyah (Roots Party), and David Waihiga (Agano Party), the electoral body’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marjan Hussein Marjan requested the presidential candidates to appear before the electoral agency at the Bomas of Kenya.

“The Commission has taken note of concerns raised by some of the representatives of Presidential candidates regarding printing of results forms 34 A and 34 B. The purpose of this letter is to invite you and/or your representatives to a consultative meeting, to address the concerns raised, on Friday 29th July 2022 at the Bomas of Kenya at 11:00 am,” Marjan said.

The move comes a day after Odinga demanded an urgent meeting with the Wafula Chebukati-led Commission over the alleged printing of an extra booklet for the presidential declaration forms.

In a letter from his Chief Legal Advisor Paula Mwangi, Odinga stated that the explanation the coalition’s two agents got while in Athens, Greece was unsatisfactory.

“There is no room for the commission to exercise any discretion in this matter. The commission must print Form 34Bs on the same footing as it has printed Form 34A,” Mwangi stated in his letter.

“I raised these issues at the Airport when we attended the ceremony to receive the first batch of Presidential ballot papers.”

Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya’s two agents had traveled alongside the electoral body’s commissioners and representatives of various political parties and election observers to monitor the printing of presidential ballot papers.

According to Mwangi, when they asked about the extra booklet, the commissioners present said that the extra papers were necessary for the media and observers.

“It is actually a set of fully fledged form 34As complete with all security features similar to those in Book 1 and 2,” he stated.

The other concern raised by Raila is that it also emerged that IEBC did not order the printing of Form 34B.

The Commissioners in Athens told stakeholders the form was not necessary as it would “self-generate” when results from Form 34A are keyed.

