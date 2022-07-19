IEBC to conduct second simulation of results transmission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Tuesday set to conduct the second simulation exercise for the electronic transmission of polls results.

The Commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Sunday said, the electoral body is committed to carrying out a free, fair, and a successful exercise and called on all political stakeholders to work together with the Commission in case of any concerns to ensure a successful and seamless exercise.

The simulation exercise is designed to pick challenges in transmission of electronic copies of election results used to collate provisional election results at the National Tallying Center.

Electronically transmitted results are only used to generate a provisional tally with IEBC required to verify physical statutory forms before declaring the outcome of an election.

Four candidates have been cleared to run for the presidency come August 9 elections.

They include Azimio la Umoja One Kenya’s Raila Odinga, Deputy William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Agano Party’s David Mwaura and Roots Party’s George Wajackoyah.