IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE/CFM - Moses Muoki

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC says no ballot papers detained at JKIA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dispelled rumors that ballot papers had been detained at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

This followed claims that a consignment of ballot papers had allegedly been shipped into the country outside the schedule for their importation.

The poll agency clarified that the consignment were stickers which will be used for labeling and distribution of election materials.

“Information circulating that Government security agencies at JKIA have detained ballot papers allegedly imported to the country outside the indicated schedule of election materials is FAKE,” the electoral commission wrote on twitter.

“The correct position is that today morning the Commission received stickers to aid labeling and distribution of election materials.”

Rumors were rife that there was a standstill at JKIA as security agencies detained a consignment of ballot papers allegedly imported outside the IEBC schedule shared with political parties.

The Chebukati led commission however denied the claims by assuring that the commission will deliver a free and fair poll.

“The JKIA security agencies in their normal procedure were trying to validate the stickers with the Commission is committed towards delivering a transparent, fair and credible election,” IEBC stated on twitter.

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition leaders had alleged that Chebukati and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula were the masterminds who solicited for the tender to be awarded to the Greek Firm.

The Raila Odinga – led coalition had moved further to call upon the Ethics and Anti Corruption (EACC) and Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to investigate Chebukati on the allegations.

“It’s very unfortunate that some leaders can stoop so low to try at this point time to malign the character of the chair. I want to tell the commission to focus on talking to the electorate on issues,” Chebukati noted.

Wetangula dismissed the  allegations that he was  involved in the ballot paper printing tender for the August general election.

The Bungoma Senator delinked himself from the claims saying it is a political witchhunt by his rivals from the Orange Democratic Movement aimed at disparaging his name ahead of the polls.

“I have no interest whatsoever in any paper business least ballot papers for any elections. I don’t trade in paper or printing. I am a full time politician and lawyer sometimes straying into farming,” said Wetangula.

The Ford Kenya Leader is accused of lobbying and influencing the awarding of the tender to the Greek Firm.

Allegations are rife that he hosted three Greek foreigners in the country two months before the Sh3 billion contract was awarded to the firm in October.

Awa David Anderson, Antonio Ramon Fernandez and Gkrekis Konstantinos are said to have been invited in Kenya for a week from January 14, 2021.

