IEBC rejects party lists as all the 79 outfits fail to meet gender threshold

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has rejected all the 79 party lists submitted to it due to non-compliance in selection on gender equity among other reasons.

In a statement sent to newsrooms on Friday, Commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati gave the parties 7 days to comply to the requirements failing which their party lists will be deemed rejected in totality.

“Guided by the provisions of section 34(6A) of the Elections Act and Regulations 55 of the Elections (General) 2012, the commission reviewed the submitted party lists to ensure compliance,” Chebukati stated.

“None of the 79 submitted party lists were compliant and stand rejected for various reasons.”

The decision by IEBC came just 24 days to the August 9 General Election.

Chebukati further stated that upon receipt of the lists, the commission will publish them on the newspapers and invite complaints from any aggrieved nominees or parties.

He pointed out that other reasons under which the lists were rejected have been addressed to the respective parties.

The commission received the party lists from political parties on June 25th, 2022.

Chebukati had earlier mentioned that if a political party presents a list of 290 candidates for the Members of the National Assembly, not more than 193 can be of the same gender.

On the same note, if a political party presents a list of 47 candidate for the Senate seat, not more than 31 can be of the same gender.

The agency further noted that if a political party presents a list of less than 290 candidates for Members of the National Assembly and less than 47 for the Senate seat, the two-third gender rule shall apply to the number of names presented.

Article 90 of the Constitution provides that the electoral commission shall be responsible for the conduct and supervision of the elections for the allocation of special seats on the basis of proportional of candidates by political parties by use of party lists.

It also provides for election for seats in Parliament and County Assemblies through party lists nomination by Political Parties represented in Parliament and County Assemblies.

Further, Section 34(6) of the Election Act 2011 provides that party lists submitted to the commission shall be in accordance with the Constitution and the nomination rules of the respective political parties.