IEBC, Police resolve spat over JKIA sticker saga

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the police have resolved their differences resulting from the saga surrounding the detention of the electoral body’s stickers seized at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

According to Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, this followed a consultative meeting with IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati on Thursday.

On his part, Chebukati stated that the two bodies will continue working together on election preparedness to ensure a smooth exercise.

More to follow…..