IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE/CFM - Moses Muoki

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC may suspend elections in areas with pending court cases – Chebukati

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it may be forced to suspend elections in areas with pending court cases.

The Commission’s chairman Wafula Chebukati pointed out that delay in finalizing the 31 dispute cases which were pending at the courts might affect critical processes which will in turn compromise the conduct of the exercise.

“If for any reason they are not finalized in good time then as a commission we cannot wait forever. We shall be forced to suspend the elections in those areas where decision are made that affect the printing of ballot papers,” he stated.

The High Court will on Monday give its ruling on the inclusion of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s name on ballot papers.

Dennis Wahome, a petitioner, had asked the court to bar the electoral agency from printing ballot papers for Nairobi until the case is heard and determined.

This comes even as Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will on 15th July know whether his name will be on the ballot for the Mombasa governor contest or not.

A three-judge bench of Olga Sewe, Ann Ong’injo’ and Stephen Githinji hearing the petition filed by Sonko against IEBC retreated to prepare their ruling.

The ruling had been set for Friday this week but the judges said they would need more time to go through all the submissions tabled by lawyers representing Sonko, IEBC, and Wiper.

Chebukati emphasized that Kenyans must go to the ballot come August 9th as the commission has already embarked on printing of ballot papers.

The Commission since 1st July 2022 embarked on printing of the ballot paper with the first batch of ballot papers of 128 pallets arriving in the country on 7th July.

At the same time they have commenced logistical arrangements such as transporting general election materials from the headquarters to the County and Constituency offices.

“We must deliver the elections on 9th of August and we hope the Judiciary will fast track whatever decision they have to make so as not interfere with the printing of ballot papers,”he stated.

