Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE/CFM - Moses Muoki

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC dashes hopes of clearing unqualified presidential aspirants over signature threshold, despite court ruling

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dashed the hopes of presidential aspirants who were edged out of the race after they failed to meet the 48,000 signature threshold days after the court termed it unconstitutional.

The electoral body’s legal advisor Crispin Owier maintained that IEBC will no revoke the presidential nomination exercise despite the court judgment arguing that the law doesn’t work retrospectively.

“As you well know the law doesn’t act retrospectively, if it did then the judge ought to have specifically ordered and directed the commission to register those persons who didn’t qualify for want of compliance with those regulation,” he stated.

“There is no such a position directing the commission to clear those aspirants. So the law applies moving forward and the commission is guided.”

IEBC is expected to file a stay order at the Court of Appeal to halt the execution of court ruling outlawing the signatures threshold requirement for presidential candidates.

The electoral agency held that the judgment by Justice Mrima is not sound and not grounded on the constitution.

“The commission believes it’s not a well grounded judgment based on constitutional principles and the provision of the elections act,” Owier stated.

Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot who was one of the candidates had pushed for the resignation of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati for failing to clear him and other candidates based on “unconstitutional regulations”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The poll body chairman Wafula Chebukati denied claims that he is overseeing the preparation of the polls in an unconstitutional manner saying the commission is guided by the law.

“In all we do and by the time we cleared the candidates we followed the constitution the constitution, the elections act and regulations at that time and they were constitutional at that time. We didn’t create our own laws as the impression is being given,” he said.

Aukot  wanted the ongoing preparation for the presidential race quashed and the nomination exercise of presidential candidate started afresh.

“The unconstitutional presidential nominations of Raila Odinga, William Ruto, George Wajackoya, and Mwaure Waihiga be immediately quashed and the presidential ballot printing be shelved until a proper nomination exercise is carried out,” he stated.

According to Aukot, Chebukati is unfit to oversee the 2022 general election having presided over the 2017 polls that was nullified by the Supreme Court which he says resulted to loss of taxpayers’ money.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Govt printer breakdown has slowed down gazettement of candidates – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – The delays in the gazettement of candidates participating in the August general elections has now been apportioned to the...

16 mins ago

crime

Policeman commits suicide after viral staggering video in Buru Buru

Nairobi, Kenya, July 7-A Nairobi-based police officer has committed suicide a day after a video went viral in which he was drunk and staggering...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenyans to participate in Presidential Debate through WhatsApp, Email, SMS

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7 – Kenyans will now be able to participate fully in the presidential debate set for this month through social media...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Don’t profile me with Wetangula on ballot tender – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati has urged politicians to desist profiling and maligning his name over...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto asks ODM to pick new candidate to compete with him

MARSABIT, Kenya, Jul 7 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to pick a new presidential candidate to compete...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s ex-football chief Mwendwa to face fresh charges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Kenya’s former football chief Nick Mwendwa will appear in court next week to face fresh charges of misappropriating 38...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto tells off Raila over IEBC ultimatum

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Deputy President William Ruto has told off Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga for giving ultimatums to...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Raila says Azimio won’t boycott Aug elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga now says the coalition party will not boycott the...

3 hours ago