IEBC clears Karungo wa Thang’wa for Kiambu Senate race after Court order

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has finally cleared Kiambu Senatorial candidate Karungo wa Thang’wa to contest in the August polls.

The Commission cleared Thang’wa who will be vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket on Tuesday in compliance with the High Court order.

The High Court on July 7, 2022 dismissed the decision by the Commission dispute resolution Committee to lock Thang’wa from contesting in the Kiambu Senatorial race.

“We received a court order and I am sure the Returning Officer has compiled with the order,” the electoral body Chairman Wafula Chebukati said.

An elated Thang’wa took to his Twitter account and welcomed the decision.

“We’ve just been cleared to run by IEBC. Thanks a lot for your Prayers and Support. Asante Mola. Now tell a friend to tell a friend that we will be on the Ballot in the 9th August 2022 elections,” he said.

In its ruling, the IEBC tribunal noted that Thang’wa was unfit from contesting after he was removed from office as Kiambu County Executive Committee Member for Youth Affairs in October 2019.

The Committee observed that Thangwa’s impeachment was valid and that it had not been successfully challenged in court.

The High Court however in its ruling said that there was no evidence of graft that led to the removal of Thangwa from office.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the gazette notice which was issued by the Commission on Sunday, Thangwa’s name was missing from it.

With the new developments, Thang’wa who is keen on succeeding the incumbent Senator Kimani Wamatangi will face off with other six candidates who were cleared by the Commission.

Senator Wamatangi is seeking the Governor position.

A high ranking member of the electoral commission confirmed to Capital News that Thang’wa will be on the ballot on Aug despite his name missing from the gazette notice.

“No doubt about it. He will be on the ballot now,” he said.