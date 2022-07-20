IEBC appeals Court order on inclusion of Kigame in Presidential race

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 20 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has appealed against the High Court order compelling it to receive Reuben Kigame’s nomination papers stating that it will affect poll timelines.

In its appeal, the electoral body argued that Kigame failed to meet the 48,000 signature requirement which they insist is a constitutional requirement according to Article 137 of the constitution, therefore his nomination was invalid.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati pointed out that Kigame had only presented a list of 1,013 supporters as at 25th May, 2022 which was the set deadline for submission of the list of nominating supporters.

“The Commission has not had sight of any other list of supporters adverted to in the Court’s Judgment and is not aware that the list of supporters was presented before the Honourable Court 2 to enable the Court arrive at the conclusions contained in the Judgment,” Chebukati stated.

With 19 days to the general election, IEBC stated that the inclusion of Kigame would draw back the preparedness of the commission as it would require the reprogramming of all the 55,650 KIEMS kits and redesigning printing of ballot papers.

“The reprinting, repackaging and eventual rebooking and rescheduling of flights to deliver the pallets to the central warehouse which the printer confirms will not be possible in time for the general elections slated for the 9th of August, 2022,” he said.

The poll agency stated that the statutory changes to include the independent presidential candidate on the ballot would incur the commission an extra budget which was not available.

“The cost of printing new ballot papers and rescheduling freight is not less than eight (8) million Euros (approximately Sh971million). This amount is not in the Commission’s election budget,” said Chebukati.

“The said processes, subject to availability of the budget, require a minimum of thirty (30) days, yet we are at nineteen (19) days to the general election,” he added.

The Constitutional Court on Monday ordered IEBC to accept Reuben Kigame’s presidential nomination papers regardless of a deficit in signatures presented.

Justice Anthony Mrima said given his disability the effort demonstrated by the acclaimed gospel musician, who is visually impaired, in collecting signatures should suffice as far as meeting the required threshold goes.

The Wafula Chebukati-led commission had removed the candidate from the race for failing to obtain the 48,000 signature threshold which was a requirement for candidates.

In the lawsuit filed at Human Right and Division Court of the High Court, Justice Mrima also set aside a ruling the IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee that upheld Chebukati’s decision to lock him out of the August 9 presidential election.

“The Petitioner has demonstrated exemplary effort in complying with the requirements despite his disability and without any special treatment as is so required in the Constitution and the law, this Court is satisfied that, on account of the disability and the effort demonstrated, the signatures of the supporters collected by the Petitioner which are already in the possession together with those which the Petitioner had collected, but were not received by the IEBC suffice the requirement for the signatures. The Petitioner shall, therefore, not be disqualified on account of insufficient number of signatures of his supporters,” read the ruling.

Mrima however declined to issue express orders requiring IEBC to gazette Kigame terming the prayer inadmissible since the commission is the only body mandated to do so.

“The Court finds that being a tall order to issue on account of jurisdiction. The order sought is an obligation legally donated to the Respondents upon aspirants complying with a raft of requirements,” he declared.