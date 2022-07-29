IEBC agrees with parties on use of one Form34A booklet for presidential results transmission

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 29 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says the agents of all Presidential candidates have agreed to one Form 34A booklet being used for the presidential results transmission.

According to the electoral Body’s chairman Wafula Chebukati, the agreement was made at a meeting with all stakeholders where it was indicated that Form 34B is still being printed and will be sealed at the polling station.

In a meeting that lasted for five hours, the poll body and agents of the presidential candidates reached a consensus that only one booklet with one original copy and five carbon copies will be used to transmit the results which are final.

“We have discussed the issue of form 34A which was the fears that have been expressed on the use of two booklets. We shall only use the first booklet for the purpose of transmitting election results,” Chebukati said.

In the first booklet which has six copies, the original will be delivered to the Returning Officer at the constituency tallying center which will be used to collate and tally results which will be recorded in form 34B.

One copy will be sealed with the votes in the ballot box as required by the election regulations.

Four copies will be shared between the presidential candidates who include Deputy President William Ruto (UDA), Raila Odinga (Azimio la Umoja One Kenya), George Wajackoyah (Roots Party) and Waihiga Mwaure (Agano Party).

The commission is required by the election laws to paste a copy of form 34A results form at the door of the polling station and with no extra copy from the first form 34A booklet says it has been forced to print a hard copy of the scanned original form 34A which will be posted at the polling station.

“The changes agreed upon will be gazetted by the Commission immediately after this meeting as part of the procedure,” the IEBC Chair stated.

The poll body further stated that the form 34B which will be distributed to the 290 constituencies is currently being printed and will arrive in the country in time for distribution ahead of the polls.

“The form 34B is currently being printed and it didn’t arrive with form 34A because it wasn’t supposed to be sealed with form 34A since it will be used by the returning officer, “Chebukati noted.