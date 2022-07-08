Connect with us

President Kenyatta hosted religious leaders from Mt Kenya Region for a non-denominational worship, prayer service. /PSCU

August Elections

I would have given him the other cheek to slap: President Kenyatta responds to Ruto

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta now says he would have turned the other cheek should Deputy President William Ruto have slapped him.

Speaking during a meeting with religious leaders at State House Nairobi, President Kenyatta stated that peace was more important to him.

The head of state admitted that indeed he wanted to go back to Ichaweri as Ruto stated “to avoid bloodshed.”

“Yes, I wanted to go back to Ichaweri because I couldn’t compare power with bloodshed.If they had slapped me over power, I would have given them the other cheek to slap,” he stated.

The Head of State said that at that time all indications were that the country was headed to chaos.

President Kenyatta insisted that he was prepared to lose power so as to avoid the chaos and skirmishes witnessed in the 2007 general elections .

“A deal has two people, it never has one. In 2017 you all know what happened, we were almost heading back to the 2007 situation,” he recalled.

“These seats we occupy are not more valuable than human life. I had said yes, I will not see more people lose lives because of a seat.”

He was addressing the clergy in his Kikuyu dialect on Friday at State House.

President Kenyatta maintained that Ruto were opposed to handshake talks with his erstwhile rival Raila Odinga ignorant that the country was in the brink of chaos.

“Unfortunately, my deputy and some other people did not want me to dialogue with Raila, they were asking me why I was talking to him, and I told them, because they are Kenyans, and won’t leave this country, do you want Kenyans to die in bloodshed? I told my deputy, I differ with you, I will embrace dialogue, if that is what will lead to peace. So, I talked to Raila, we forgave each other for the many bad things we had said about each other and shook hands.”

